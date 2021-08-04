After criticism, DaBaby will “come out bigger than before,” according to NLE Choppa.

NLE Choppa believes DaBaby, a fellow rapper, will recover from his homophobia incident and become “greater than ever.”

Bryson Lashun Potts, a Memphis performer, has tweeted in favor of DaBaby, who has been pulled from a number of festivals and has been heavily chastised for making homophobic remarks on stage.

NLE Choppa posted on Wednesday, “Dababy Gone Come Out Bigger Than Ever While Y’all Tryna Down Play The Man,” in a post that had nearly 10,000 likes at the time of publication.

After several Twitter users disagreed with him, the 18-year-old rapper, who is best known for his 2019 song “Shotta Flow,” expounded on his views.

“Ian say it was,” NLE Choppa commented in response to a fan who called DaBaby “disrespectful and inconsiderate.” However, not everyone is acting as if we aren’t human. You’re insane if you think bruh said what he said with the intention of hurting someone. It’s a comic shouting worse things than bruh.”

On Monday, DaBaby, whose actual name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, apologized for comments he made regarding homosexual people and persons with HIV/AIDS during his show at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 23.

“I want to apologize to the LGBT+ community for the harsh and disturbing words I made,” he posted on Instagram. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education in this area. All of you are loved. God’s blessings. “DaBaby,” says the narrator.

“Social media moves so quickly that people want to demolish you before you even get a chance to develop, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby added.

“Having people I know publicly pushing against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these things and guidance—has been challenging as a man who has had to find his own way from extremely bad circumstances.”

