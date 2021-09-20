After COVID nearly killed her, a pregnant woman says she’ll be vaccinated.

Following her near-death experience with COVID-19, a pregnant California woman has stated that she will now get vaccinated.

Katie Pederson of Seal Beach was 24 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with the condition, according to ABC7.

The woman had not been immunized at the time. When Pederson found out she was pregnant, she told ABC7 that she knew very few pregnant women who were getting COVID-19 shots.

“I planned to wait until my third trimester, when it would be more easily available and more information would be available. Pederson said, “I felt safe in my decision until I didn’t.”

The woman’s condition deteriorated after she tested positive, and she went to an emergency room in Orange County.

Pederson stated, “They admitted me, and that was the last time I saw my husband for roughly three and a half weeks.”

She was then transported to the intensive care unit, where physicians had to intubate her to keep her alive.

“I was sedated and intubated. “I felt I was going to die at that point,” Pederson recalled.

“Once the breathing tube went in, it became quite evident that her lungs weren’t going to survive her,” Dr. Peyman Benharash, one of the UCLA Health medical team who treated Pederson, told ABC7.

Cannulas were inserted into her arteries by medical personnel to supply oxygen to her and her baby. A cannula is a tube used for medical purposes that is put into the body.

“This takes blood away from the patient, adds blood, removes carbon dioxide, and then returns the blood to the patient,” Benharash explained.

When compared to non-pregnant people, pregnant women and those who have just delivered a baby are at an elevated risk of serious sickness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (although the overall risk of severe illness is “low”).

Because pregnancy produces changes in the body, such as lowering the immune system to avoid harming the fetus, the body’s ability to fight off the respiratory infection is reduced.

Pederson eventually overcame the infection’s worst symptoms, but she is still recovering physically and mentally from her ordeal. She’s 35 weeks old now. This is a condensed version of the information.