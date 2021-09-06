After contracting the West Nile Virus, an Arizona man became paralyzed and unable to speak.

According to accounts, a 63-year-old Arizona man has been crippled after contracting West Nile Virus.

Gary Bushko, of Peoria, is now unable to move his hands or left arm, as well as speak or swallow, necessitating the use of a feeding tube attached to his stomach, according to ABC15.

Bushko, who had previously been in good condition, was brought to the hospital after fainting on his living room floor on August 25. The 63-year-old spent several days in the intensive care unit.

He was transported to the cardiac floor when doctors at the hospital suspected he had suffered a stroke. According to ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg, tests eventually indicated he had contracted West Nile Virus, which caused viral meningitis that affected his spine, nerve system, and cerebral region of the brain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile Virus (WNV) is a virus that causes West Nile fever, a potentially fatal disease (CDC).

According to the family, an infectious disease doctor at the hospital told Bushko’s wife that her husband’s case of West Nile fever was the worst he’d seen in a decade.

Mosquito bites are the most prevalent way for the virus to transmit to humans. As a result, incidences tend to peak during mosquito season, which runs from late summer to early October. Cases of WNV have been documented in the continental United States.

The vast majority of people infected with WNV do not develop symptoms. However, one in every five infected people will get a fever, along with other symptoms like headaches, body aches, joint problems, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes.

Infected patients suffer a serious illness marked by inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues in around one out of every 150. Headache, high temperature, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis are all indications of this type of sickness. The condition can even be lethal in its most severe forms.

There is no cure for West Nile fever, and there are no specific medications available to combat the virus. In addition, there is no vaccine available for the virus. Supportive treatments are given to patients with severe disease in the hopes of improving or alleviating their symptoms.

Doctors have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.