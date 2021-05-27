After contracting COVID after receiving the J&J vaccine, a man is thankful he wasn’t sicker.

A man from Indiana who contracted COVID after receiving the vaccine believes he would have been sicker if he hadn’t received the vaccine.

Kevin Fletcher told ABC affiliate WHAS11 that he had his Johnson & Johnson COVID immunization on April 5. Unlike the Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca shots, the Johnson & Johnson shot just requires one dose to provide complete protection.

He got problems a few weeks later that he attributed to allergies. The symptoms of COVID and seasonal allergies, such as a cough and sore throat, are similar, but when Fletcher developed a fever and body aches, his wife suggested he get tested for COVID.

Both Fletcher and his wife were tested, and he was found to have COVID. “When it happened to us, we were like, ‘OK, this might have been worse if we hadn’t been vaccinated,’” he told WHAS11.

According to official data, Fletcher is one of 1,193 COVID vaccine-breakthrough cases registered in Indiana. They make up 0.05 percent of those who test positive for COVID after being completely vaccinated for at least 14 days.

“If you say there have been 1,000 breakthrough cases, that sounds like a lot until you realize there have been over 2.4 million individuals [vaccinated],” Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer of Clark County, which has had 37 such cases, told WHAS11: “If you say there have been 1,000 breakthrough cases, that seems like a lot until you realize there have been over 2.4 million people [vaccinated].”

Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of the country. Brendon Hrepic of Ohio, for example, was hospitalized after contracting COVID after receiving his Pfizer vaccine. He, like Fletcher, didn’t think he had COVID because he had been vaccinated.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released data on Tuesday revealing that 10,262 vaccination breakthrough illnesses were reported in 46 US states and territories this year, with 101 million people fully vaccinated. The data is put into context in the graph below by Statista.

A case is counted by the CDC as a breakthrough if the person has the virus or antigens present in swabs taken from their respiratory tract 14 days or more after they have received COVID vaccines authorized by the FDA.

Since May 1, the CDC has only counted breakthrough cases where people have been hospitalized or died in its data. The latest figures from May 17 show 1,949 breakthrough cases have. This is a brief summary.