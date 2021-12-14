After contracting COVID, a ‘charitable’ teen boy suffers a stroke and dies.

After contracting COVID-19, a teenage kid who was characterized by his headteacher as “charitable” died of a stroke.

Mohammed Habib, a 14-year-old boy, died on October 24.

Harry Towers, a 15-year-old student at the same school, died after contracting the illness less than a week later.

Both brothers were students at Newcastle-under-St. Lyme’s John Fisher Catholic College.

Neither of them had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

They were, however, scheduled to receive COVID-19 and flu injections at school on October 8, just weeks before the boys died, along with 12-to-15-year-old students at St John Fisher Catholic College.

According to the BBC, the COVID-19 shootings have been rescheduled for November 19th.

On Saturday, October 30th, Towers passed away.

Both of the boys had contracted the virus before they died, and neither of them is thought to have had any underlying health issues that might have made them more susceptible to it.

Habib died from a hemorrhage on the brain after a stroke induced by COVID-19, according to North Staffordshire senior coroner Andrew Barkley.

Towers’ death is presently being considered as unexplained, despite the fact that he had taken a lateral flow test two days before to his death, which had returned negative.

He had planned to return to school the next week when it reopened.

“It is correct that the pathologist believes COVID-19 contributed to Harry Towers’ death, but the cause of death is still under investigation at this time,” Barkley stated.

In a letter to parents of St John Fisher Catholic College students, headteacher Garrett Murray paid respect to both Habib and Towers, adding that they “would be dearly missed.”

“Mohammed was a devout Muslim. His generous demeanor will be greatly missed by everyone in the community. Habib, in his unassuming way, was always on the lookout for individuals in need and was always willing to support and assist them “the letter should be read

“Harry embraced life with a beautiful sense of humour and exhibited such kindness and compassion to everyone he met. Harry was well-liked by his classmates, teachers, and pastoral staff.” The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the United Kingdom found on September 3 that the COVID-19 vaccine would only provide a “marginal benefit” to people in this group.

