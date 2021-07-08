After contracting COVID, a 24-year-old unvaccinated man receives a double lung transplant.

According to a GoFundMe website set up to gather money for Blake Bargatze, he got the treatment on June 28.

He believes he contracted the illness at a Florida live music concert. He was having trouble breathing a few days later, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

On April 10, Bargatze was admitted to a Florida hospital’s intensive care unit before being transferred to a Georgia institution. In order to rest his lungs, he was put on a machine that oxygenates blood outside of the body. On June 12, he was moved to a hospital in Maryland for the second time.

Bargatze’s lungs were severely damaged due to complications, and he required a double lung transplant.

According to his mother, Cheryl Nuclo, he was the only member of his family who refused to get vaccinated, opting instead to wait.

“But, the night before he was intubated, he wanted it,” Nuclo told Fox5 Atlanta. So it was a little late at that point.”

For more than three months, Bargatze has been unable to walk and has limited movement in his feet and arms. As he recovers, he is unable to speak and must rely on lip reading to communicate with his mother.

“He’s saying he wants other people to get the vaccine so they don’t have to go through what he’s gone through,” Nuclo explained.

In Baltimore, Bargatze was anticipated to recover for six to eight months.

Before contracting COVID, Nuclo said her son was healthy and had no underlying medical issues. Chronic disorders such chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and heart disease, among others, might increase a person’s risk of getting severe COVID and dying.

Nuclo’s family is concerned that his vaping habit has rendered him more susceptible to COVID. It’s possible that it’s linked to being diagnosed with COVID.

“We had him for, my recollection is, 48 days,” said Dr. Peter Barrett, medical director of Piedmont Atlanta’s cardiac intensive care unit, who assisted in Bargatze’s treatment. It became obvious that his lungs would not recover.”

Barrett had to inform Nuclo that her son will require a double lung transplant.

