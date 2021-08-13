After contracting COVID, a 21-year-old woman who had not been vaccinated undergoes an emergency C-section.

The incident of Grayson Bakes comes after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID, citing a vaccination rate of only about 23% among this demographic.

Grayson Bakes’ mother, Jamie Bakes, informed ABC4 that her daughter tested positive for COVID late last month after an infected coworker failed to wear a mask.

“Her breathing began to deteriorate; it became increasingly difficult to breathe, and she was unable to eat; there was nothing she could do to feel better. “It was just dreadful sitting up…laying down,” she added.

Jenny Bakes, Grayson’s aunt, told ABC4 that the nearest hospital with an available ICU and NICU bed was in Orem, around 100 miles from Grayson’s home in Brigham City.

Grayson Bakes was in her third trimester when she became unwell, and as she became weaker, physicians performed an emergency C-section.

“I’m hoping she gets to meet her kid and he gets to meet her, and they get to snuggle because they both deserve it,” her mother told ABC4.

Her grandchild, she wrote on Facebook, “is equally as strong as his mama and defying all expectations.” He’s eating well and, based on what I’ve seen in videos and photos, he’s simply as cute as can be.”

According to her relatives, the future of the new mother is still uncertain. “It’s awful to think in terms of ‘is she going to survive?’ rather than ‘OK, it’s going to take her this long to get better’ because we’re not there yet,” Jenny Bakes said.

People are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

Jamie Brakes wrote on Facebook that she was afraid to share her daughter’s experience because she is a private person, but that she hoped it would inspire at least one person to “defend themselves, their loved ones, and their community.”

She added seeing a stranger tweet that they had enrolled their children up for COVID immunizations after witnessing her daughter’s story “made my mommy heart so glad.”

“So I’ll keep spreading the word here….please get vaccinated if you can and use a mask! You have the potential to save a life!” she stated

