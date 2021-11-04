After confronting his wife in front of his family, a Redditor received support from the internet.

Disagreements between partners are not commonplace. However, one Redditor said that their wife is furious with them after a disagreement at a family event.

The Redditor sdgkoufcnkk stated on the Subreddit “Am I the A**hole” that their wife of eight years does not work and is a stay-at-home mother in a post that received 13,000 votes and over 1,000 comments.

The couple’s children had a variety of activities to accomplish the next day, so sdgkoufcnkk’s wife announced they needed to depart early at the family get-together. The kids, on the other hand, wanted to stay longer.

“My mother asked my wife whether they could miss one day of practice to spend time with family,” sdgkoufcnkk stated. “In response, my wife said that an uneducated lady wouldn’t understand the value of education and extracurricular activities.” The Redditor revealed in their post that their mother dropped out of school when she was young to raise her siblings when her parents died.

“She had the option of going to school or sending her siblings to school,” sdgkoufcnkk explained.

Her siblings assisted her in getting a job and supporting her till she married. She started working two jobs after her husband (sdgkoufcnkk’s father) died and received some money from her siblings.

sdgkoufcnkk wrote that their mother apologized for “overstepping” after their wife made her remark. The Redditor, on the other hand, was not pleased with their wife and retaliated.

They wrote, “I informed my wife that literacy has definitely not taught her (my wife) fundamental manners.”

The wife became enraged and returned home with the couple’s children. The wife is not returning calls or texts, according to sdgkoufcnkk. They added that not siding with their wife and “insulting” her could have been a mistake.

However, the vast majority of Reddit users agreed that sdgkoufcnkk was not wrong.

One response said, “Your wife sounds dreadful and should show your mother all the respect in the world.” “This is a huge red flag, as many others on this site have said, your wife plainly looks down on others and has no respect for you or your family,” says one user. Another person pointed out that sdgkoufcnkk’s wife posted a comment of her own. This is a condensed version of the information.