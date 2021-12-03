After completing the Rubik’s Cube, the student becomes a hero, and the class avoids the final exam.

An unusual hero has arisen at one of America’s colleges. We can witness a young student rescuing his class from taking a finals exam in a video that has gone popular on TikTok.

How? Of course, it’s because of his Rubik’s Cube prowess.

A man can be seen standing in front of a crowded classroom holding the toy in footage published to the app by an account called Therealnovaakan3.

“He has to finish the Rubik’s Cube in under 30 seconds so they don’t have to take their final,” reads text overlaid on the film, which has already received over 3.6 million views.

As the teacher looks on, we observe the man quickly assemble the Rubik’s Cube.

When he finishes it, the man triumphantly holds it aloft, and the entire room erupts in cheers, with people bouncing around in glee.

“Bro more cutch than LeBron [raised-eyebrow emoji] #fyp #college,” Therealnovaakan3 captioned the video, which you can view here.

The video has received a lot of attention since it was first published on November 28, with 574,800 likes and approximately 3,700 shares.

An account called Fred035shultz re-posted it on Twitter, where it has received another 435,200 views.

Many others also flocked to the comments area to express their admiration for the student’s abilities.

“My dude is more popular than LeBron,” one Twitter user, Dougware09, remarked.

“Man has been waiting for this moment his whole life,” said another user, Uglywoodenpotato.

Typed: Bacon Cheeseburger “I admire teachers who go above and beyond for their students. He fulfilled the young man’s goals and provided him with an incredible opportunity to shine. That is exactly what it is all about.

“He’ll remember this moment and how fantastic it made me feel for the rest of his life.”

“When the quiet youngster grabs his chance to be great in life,” Onlypossitiveness observed.

“The teacher is EVERYTHING for giving this youngster his opportunity to be a hero,” Orangebijou said.

“All the chicks are going to be on him,” Goku Solos claimed.

Ruthann617 expressed herself as follows: “To be honest, the professor was young enough to remember how bad final examinations were, and wise enough to realize that his were no exception. This is a condensed version of the information.