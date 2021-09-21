After companies cut back on production, at-home COVID tests are in short supply.

At-home COVID- According to the Associated Press, 19 tests have been affected by a shortfall as US companies have warned that replenishing supplies will take time after pulling back production during the summer due to lower demand.

According to the New York Times, Abbott Laboratories, the largest fast test manufacturer in the United States, shut down one of its operations, lay off staff, and destroyed several testing components during the summer.

According to the firm, the decisions were taken in response to rising immunization rates and decreasing demand for testing. The damaged supplies, according to Abbott, had a short shelf life and were not suitable for sale or gift to other countries.

A company representative stated, “It is now very evident that testing is a vital companion to vaccinations, and Abbott is stepping up again.”

Abbott said it is presently producing “tens of millions” of BinaxNOW tests per month and would boost capacity in the coming weeks to satisfy demand.

The latest scarcity is yet another sobering reminder that the United States has yet to master the management of its COVID-19 testing arsenal, let alone deploy it in the kind of methodical manner required to quickly eradicate breakouts in schools, workplaces, and communities.

Experts argue that last spring’s optimistic indicators about the tests’ declining importance contributed to a false sense of security: falling case counts, growing vaccination rates, and health officials’ advise that vaccinated persons should mainly avoid testing. Officials subsequently changed their minds after a new wave of infections and deaths linked to the Delta variety emerged.

“In the June timeframe, there was a combination of confidence and hubris that led us to feel this was over,” said Mara Aspinall, an Arizona State University health sector researcher who has become a major authority on COVID-19 testing materials.

Mesa County, Colorado, is one of the local governments that has discontinued conducting fast tests as part of its free public testing programs.

According to Stefany Busch, a county spokesperson, "we were noticing shortages in the exams across the county, so we are really prioritizing supply for our school districts to have quick turnaround for testing, to help them if they need it." She made the point that tests processed in laboratories take longer.