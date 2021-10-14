After collapsing in a local Starbucks, Howie Mandel gives an update on his health.

After passing out in a Starbucks in Los Angeles, Howie Mandel has revealed that he has gone home and is “doing better.”

According to TMZ, the America’s Got Talent judge, 65, collapsed while visiting a Starbucks in Woodland Hills with his wife, Terry Mandel, and pals on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department also informed Entertainment Tonight that at 10:03 a.m., they received a report about a 65-year-old man who was having medical problems.

The former Deal or No Deal host was taken to a Tarzana hospital after recovering on an outdoor cement bench while waiting for aid, according to TMZ.

Mandel, who was born in Canada, came to Twitter hours later to update fans on his health and the circumstances surrounding the health emergency.

“I’m back at home and feeling much better.” “I was dehydrated, and my blood sugar was low,” the TV star told his 820,000 Twitter followers.

He went on to thank the medical personnel who treated him, as well as those who called him when word of the tragedy spread.

Mandel had been in the hospital a few days prior to the incident for various reasons, including a colonoscopy and endoscopy.

“The patient in the adjacent bed knew my voice and wanted to audition for agt as he was waking up,” the star posted on Instagram following the treatment, sharing video footage of himself in the hospital.

Mandel has previously spoken out about his health issues, including ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

He also discussed his elevated cholesterol, which he was diagnosed with in his early 40s but didn’t take seriously because he lived a healthy lifestyle, in a 2019 interview with the Houston Chronicle.

