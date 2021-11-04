After Colin Kaepernick’s NFL-slavery comparison, Megyn Kelly labels him a “racist.”

Colin Kaepernick has been chastised by Megyn Kelly after he compared the NFL Draft to slavery in his new Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White.

The former NFL quarterback’s six-part show premiered on the streaming site on October 29, and his slavery analogy comments drew immediate attention.

“What they don’t want you to realize,” Kaepernick stated on the show, “is that what’s being constructed is a power dynamic.” “Teams poke, prod, and inspect you before putting you on the field. Looking for any flaws that may have an impact on your performance. There was no respect for any boundaries. There is no dignity left.” Following his statement, a group of actors dressed as NFL hopefuls stood on a football field before morphing into shackled, enslaved individuals being scrutinized by potential slave owners.

A number of high-profile personalities, like Adam Carolla and former NFL player Jack Brewer, have criticized the similarity, saying Kaepernick “has a nasty, anti-American mindset.”

Kelly has now joined the chorus of critics, branding the athlete a “racist” during a SiriusXM segment that was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, the broadcaster declared, “Colin Kaepernick… he’s mad.” “This individual is a racist. He is a true racist who despises our country. He despises the United States.

“It’s just another day,” she continued, “when Netflix gives this guy his own special.” “And I’m thinking to myself, “Well, I imagine it’ll be about how racist America is.” It turns out it’s because of Colin Kaepernick’s racism.

“Who forced him to attend the NFL Combine?” added the former Fox News anchor. “To compare an NFL football player’s willing and typically dream come true moment to slavery? What makes you think this will end up on Netflix?” In response to Kaepernick’s remark that players are being searched, “”Well, duh,” Kelly responded, referring to any flaw that might hinder your performance. Isn’t it crucial to know? If there’s a flaw?” Kelly continued, referring to Kaepernick’s alleged earnings during his NFL career, saying comparing “$43 million to be a slave is a tremendous F-you moment for America, and I believe it’s also an F-you moment for Colin Kaepernick.

