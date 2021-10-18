After claiming the toy as his own, the ‘Chonky’ cat sits like a human in the baby bouncer.

Cats may make pretty strange housemates, as anyone who owns one will attest.

Those amusing moggies are constantly up to something, whether they’re begging among your full shopping bags or peering out the window like a melancholy philosopher.

However, by lounging inside a baby bouncer, one TikTok creator’s ginger cat has taken strange to new heights.

The pet can be seen clambering into the multicolored seat, which is joined to an arched frame by springs, in the video published to the app by Misti C.

“He’s generally more graceful but sure, he places himself in the baby toy,” reads text overlaid on the video, which has received over 5.6 million views.

The fact that the animal, whom the owner describes as a “chonky guy,” even puts one of his furry legs and his tail through the openings that a baby’s legs would normally go through makes the video even more astounding.

When Kermit, the cat, is sat within the toy, he has a serene, contented expression on his face.

“#catsoftiktok #cats #crazycatlady #spoiledcats,” Misti captioned the lovely footage.

The video has over 1.1 million likes and nearly 6,500 comments since it was posted on September 26.

“There is no baby in my house,” the pet owner says in another video shows the cat clambering into the toy. “My youngest grandchild outgrown the bouncer and Kermit claimed it so it is his and he uses it every day.”

A large number of individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the video.

