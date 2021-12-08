After Chris Cuomo’s firing, Joe Rogan calls CNN “F****** Propagandists.”

After CNN fired its top anchor, Chris Cuomo, Joe Rogan attacked the news network, calling it “f****** propagandists.”

Cuomo was fired from CNN on Saturday after it was revealed that he tried to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was facing dozens of sexual assault charges.

Rogan also blasted CNN during a conversation on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, accusing the network of choosing “very controversial” personalities.

He stated, ” “I believe CNN is realizing that their ratings are shite, and that having highly polarizing editorial characters like [Brian] Stelter and Don Lemon on the show isn’t helping. Maybe it’s just my bias, but I prefer the news. I’m looking for unbiased information.

“I’d like someone to tell me the facts about what’s going on and what’s going on. I’m not interested in your political stance. I’m not interested in CNN being a left-wing propaganda network.

He went on to say, “The way I look at CNN now is so different from the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago.” “I used to stare at them because that’s how I got my news. This is professional, unbiased news.

“They’re going to tell me about what’s going on in Pakistan and in Mogadishu. These are genuine journalists who are delivering the news to you. Now I look at them and say, ‘You f****** propagandists, Pfizer’s right-hand.’ ‘What exactly are you doing?’ I believe there is a market for true news, which is really difficult to come by these days.” Rogan isn’t the first person to criticize CNN. He slammed Reliable Sources anchor Brian Stelter in June when he delivered a broadcast in which he emphasized the prominence of YouTubers and podcasters, who have more viewers than established channels in some circumstances.

Rogan had this to say about Stelter: “They were speaking as if they had a right to viewers. This is due to the fact that the market has spoken, and your show is f****** awful.

"The ratings for Brian Stelter's show keep sliding, slipping, slipping. Don Lemon's is the same way. It's exactly the same. They're not real, and everyone knows it. They aren't actual people." Stelter's latest interview with the White House was also slammed by the former Fear Factor host.