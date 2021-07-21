After causing concern, Marla Gibbs claims she was ‘overwhelmed’ at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

When Marla Gibbs appeared to pass out while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, she said she was “overwhelmed.”

The 90-year-old actress, who starred in the legendary sitcoms The Jeffersons and 227, was giving a speech to a gathering of well-wishers on a podium on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles when she halted and closed her eyes.

The comic legend’s son was seen running to her aid during the frightening moment, which was livestreamed, before she took a break from the outdoor festivities in the 88-degree weather.

“She just needs a moment, she said, to chill off, and then we’re going to do the unveilings,” her daughter, actress Angela Elayne Gibbs, told the gathering.

“I never believed it would happen, but here it is,” Marla Gibbs told KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio after the event.

When asked how she was feeling after the event, Pennacchio asked whether she “just felt the heat,” Gibbs giggled and replied, “I just got overwhelmed for a minute.” I haven’t been this excited in a long time! ”

Gibbs’ agent also told Entertainment Weekly that the actress became overheated, but that she is “doing well” and had a “wonderful time at the after-party.”

On Tuesday, a slew of celebrities showed up, including renowned producer Norman Lear, creator of The Jeffersons, which ran from 1975 to 1985.

“They only know me because of you,” Gibbs said Lear at the ceremony, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I appreciate everything you’ve done. And thank you to those of you who have supported The Jeffersons and 227 over the years.

“We adore you, and it’s because you kept an eye on us that we were able to succeed, and it’s because of you that I’m here today. Thank you very much. And I’d want to express my gratitude to my daughter and grandson for all of their efforts in organizing this event.”

“This magnificent person, artist, actress made me laugh in regions of my body I didn’t know existed,” Lear remarked in his own homage to Gibbs.

Tisha Campbell, who gave a speech at the ceremony, praised Gibbs’ accomplishments, stating, “She. This is a condensed version of the information.