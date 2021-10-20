After canceling a trip, Queen Elizabeth II still has a “ridiculous” schedule ahead of her, according to experts.

Experts warn The Washington Newsday that Queen Elizabeth II’s attendants must manage the burden of her Platinum Jubilee after the 95-year-old was forced to cancel a trip on doctors’ advice.

After a whirlwind two weeks that included shaking hands with John Kerry and Bill Gates on Tuesday night, the monarch was advised to take a few days off.

Buckingham Palace said she reluctantly accepted that she would have to cancel a planned two-day visit to Northern Ireland; but, she still has a huge event scheduled for the end of the month, when the royal family will be in force in Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit.

Remembrance Sunday, on November 14, will be the royal family’s great, annual autumn event, when they join politicians and the rest of the country in paying tribute to Britain’s war dead at the Cenotaph in London.

Next year will be as busy, with a series of ceremonies beginning in February and culminating in June for her Platinum Jubilee, which will mark her 70th year on the throne.

The author of Prince Philip Revealed, Ingrid Seward, told The Washington Newsday: “I believe what she has to do next year is maybe a little excessive. She’s full of energy, but a doctor would tell her that her knee is weak and that she’s overdoing it. And she’d notice since she’s a reasonable person.

“They won’t do anything about the jubilee for the time being; they’ll see what happens, but she has a lot planned for next year, a very busy schedule.

“However, she has a packed itinerary for the rest of the year. It’s actually ludicrous for someone her age.

“I believe it is coming from her; she has always said, “If I stop, I drop.” You just have to keep going when you’re that old.” Seward cited the queen’s previous knee procedures, noting that she underwent two in January and December 2003, requiring a walking stick throughout her rehabilitation.

Elizabeth has had to use a walking stick twice in the last week and a half, the first time being on October 11 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Washington Newsday quoted Seward as saying: “It’s quite common for doctors to advise the Queen to take a break because of what they’ve seen. This is a condensed version of the information.