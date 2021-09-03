After Burger King staff allegedly got her drink order wrong, a woman allegedly pulls a gun on them.

A lady from South Carolina has been detained on suspicion of brandishing a gun at a Burger King employee and threatening to “blow her head off” over a drink order mix-up.

Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, allegedly drew a gun on a Burger King drive-thru worker on Highway 21 in Fort Mill on Monday, August 30, after becoming “upset when her drink order was erroneous,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The drive-thru worker dialed 911, but Stinson had already departed in her 2015 silver Lexus by the time deputies arrived. Officers were able to identify her, and an arrest warrant was issued as a result.

The Burger King employee “called 911 indicating a female was waving a gun at her and threatening her she was going to blow her head off,” according to a sheriff incident report obtained by the Charlotte Observer.

Stinson was unhappy “over a mix up between coffee and orange juice and made the threat multiple times,” according to the worker, who said Stinson exited her vehicle to approach her about the problem.

According to the article, the conflict stemmed from an internet order that was supposed to be picked up.

Despite several threats, there were no firearms fired throughout the altercation.

After the York County Sheriff’s Office published an online appeal for help in locating Stinson, she turned herself in on September 1.

Sonya Melissa Stinson is wanted for pointing and brandishing a pistol at a Burger King employee at the drive-thru, located at 3400 Highway 21, in Fort Mill, SC, on August 30th, at 9:15 a.m., after becoming enraged when her drink order was incorrect. #CrimeStoppers #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/trJYEoR7HK

September 1, 2021 — YCSO SC (@YCSO SC)

She was detained and charged with assault and battery in the first degree, as well as pointing and brandishing a pistol at a person.

She was being held without bond at York County Detention Center as of Thursday, September 2.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for an update.

Two weeks ago, a lady in Memphis was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at KFC drive-thru employees.

Deona Harris, 28, allegedly brandished the pistol at fast food workers after becoming angry with the time it took to process her order, according to police.

