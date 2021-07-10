After ‘Black Widow,’ What’s Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The first Marvel film to be released on either side of Avengers: Endgame is Black Widow, which is now available in theaters and on Disney+. For the most part, the film follows the events of Captain America: Civil War, with the action revealing that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) assisted Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in breaking their allies out of an underwater jail.

The action then shifts to a post-credit scene, which takes us to the time after Endgame. Just as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film after Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is dealing with the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the previous film, Yelena (Florence Pugh) in the Black Widow final scene is mourning the death of Natasha, who also died in the 2019 film.

In the actual world, Black Widow occupies a unique position inside the MCU. The film is mostly a missing element of the tale of the so-called “Infinity Saga,” which spans the first 23 films from 2008’s Iron Man to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

