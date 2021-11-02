After bisexual Superman sparks angry threats, DC Comics illustrators seek police protection.

After receiving real threats from irate fans over the recent declaration that the new Superman is bisexual, police in Los Angeles are apparently watching the homes of numerous DC Comics illustrators.

After kissing his buddy and reporter Jay Nakamura in DC’s new edition of Superman: Son of Kal-El, 17-year-old Jon Kent—the series’ contemporary Superman and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane—was revealed to be bisexual.

According to TMZ, the revelation has triggered a surge of outrage among certain fans, causing DC officials to request that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) watch the homes and offices of those involved in the comic’s creation.

According to the news outlet, it’s unclear exactly what threats were made and by whom, but none have been carried out thus yet.

Superman’s “radical new approach” was first announced by DC in a press release last month, and the latest installment is due to hit comic book stores on November 9.

According to DC’s website, writer Tom Taylor remarked, “I’ve always felt everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to recognize themselves in their heroes, and I’m extremely pleased DC and Warner Bros. share this philosophy.” “The symbol of Superman has always represented hope, truth, and justice.” Today, the sign has taken on a new meaning. Today, more individuals can identify with comics’ most powerful superhero.” Taylor said in a recent interview with IGN that he’s had queer characters and plots rejected in the past, which made him feel like he was “letting down people I loved.” “I realized replacing Clark with another straight white savior may be a great chance squandered when I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe,” he continued.

Superman’s recent revelation, according to DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee, illustrates that the hero may continue to explore his identity in the modern world.

“We talk a lot about the DC Multiverse’s storytelling power, and this is just another fantastic example.” In the comics, Jon Kent can figure out who he is, and on TV, Jon Kent can learn about his family’s secrets. This is a condensed version of the information.