After Bergen Williams’ death at the age of 63, the stars of ‘General Hospital’ pay tribute to her.

Bergen Williams, who played housewife and wrestler “Big Alice” Gunderson on General Hospital for 13 years, has died at the age of 62.

Williams died of Wilson’s Disease on July 20th, according to her sister, who shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. Wilson’s Disease is a rare disorder in which copper accumulates in important organs, causing problems with the brain, liver, and kidneys.

The notification noted, “Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by adoring relatives.” “Bergen was a writer, investor, and actor who starred in the TV show General Hospital as Big Alice.” Williams, who was born in California, rose to fame on the long-running ABC serial as Big Alice, a resident maid for the Quartermaine family who also had a side gig as a wrestler known as The Dominator.

In 2014, Williams made her final appearance on the daytime drama.

Following the news of Williams’ death earlier this week, a slew of her General Hospital co-stars flocked to social media to pay respect to the late actress.

On Twitter, Wally Kurth, who plays Ned Quartermaine on the show, wrote: “Bergen’s family has my heartfelt condolences. For many years, she was a ray of sunshine in the Q household. RIP.” Laura Wright, who has played Carly Corinthos on the serial for 16 years, simply stated, “RIP.”

On General Hospital, Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Julia Wainwright Capwell, shared a video of Alice kissing her character, who was dressed as a guy.

"Best kiss ever!" exclaims the narrator. The blurry old video was captioned by Gran. "Rest in peace, Bergen." Brandon Barash, who played Johnny Zacchara on the show, also paid tribute to the actress, recalling her "radiant spirit." In response to the news, he wrote, "Tragic." "She was a unique individual who brought a wonderfully dazzling spirit into every space she entered. Take it easy, old pal."