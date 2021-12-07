After being told to put on a mask, a gunman opens fire and kills two people at a Moscow Service Center.

After disagreeing with a security guard who urged him to put on a face mask, the man took out a revolver and began firing inside the facility, according to state news agency Tass, quoting an unidentified law enforcement source.

According to France 24, the gunman entered “and started firing at the citizens there, following which he tried to hide,” according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to the Moscow Times, four individuals were injured: three adults and a 10-year-old child. The adults were being operated on, while the child was brought to a children’s hospital in critical condition, according to Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova.

“Doctors are doing everything they can to help those who have been injured,” stated Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The two victims killed, according to Rakova, were an administrator and a security guard who worked at the institution.

Employees and tourists of the Ryazansky Public Offices were “quickly” evacuated as the gunfire began, according to France 24.

The suspect is a 45-year-old Moscow resident, according to Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk.

Several news outlets stated that the gunman was a former military serviceman, according to the Moscow Times.

According to the Moscow Times, the office where the incident occurred handles a variety of administrative matters for southeastern Moscow.

On Twitter, Sobyanin announced that a suspect had been apprehended. Sobyanin provided no information on the offender or his suspected purpose, just stating that the incident occurred in the city’s southeast.

Indoor public spaces, such as the municipal services center, where citizens apply for passports, obtain real estate documents, and receive assistance with other bureaucratic tasks, require masks.

A Glock handgun was discovered at the scene of the shooting, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency, which also cited an unnamed source. In Russia, pistols and other short-barreled weapons are strictly prohibited. Only professional sports shooters are permitted to possess them, and they must be kept in shooting clubs.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated an investigation.