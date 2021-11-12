After being sued, Gavin Newsom extends emergency powers for another four months.

The decision by California Governor Gavin Newsom to extend emergency powers until March has generated popular outrage.

On Wednesday, Newsom signed an executive order extending the state of emergency declared in California since March 2020, citing COVID dangers.

According to the Deadline, the decision gives state and health authorities access to emergency resources.

On Twitter on Friday, California legislator Kevin Kiley stated that the ongoing state of emergency is “totally illegal.”

On social media, his move to extend emergency powers drew criticism.

“There is no evidence to support this extension.” With a rate of 0.22 per 100,000, California has one of the lowest infection rates in the country. On Thursday, one individual said on Twitter, “These Emergency powers must be reined in!”

Kiley accused the governor of “assuming sole authority to regulate people’s life through a’state of emergency'” in a recent blog post.

The absence of a governor is always a source of public anxiety. This is particularly true for a governor who claims sole command over people’s lives by declaring a “State of Emergency.” https://t.co/3C8l7J1yG9 Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) (@KevinKileyCA) (@KevinKileyCA) (@Ke 8 November 2021 In his blog entry, Kiley added, “That State of Emergency, by the way, recently exceeded the 20-month milestone.” “The one-man rule is still in place, and no one knows where that one man is.” Kiley proposed a resolution in March to end Newsom’s emergency powers by utilizing a section of the California Emergency Services Act that allows the State Legislature to do so. In June, Kiley wrote to the governor, requesting that he explain his decision.

COVID cases are on the rise in California ahead of the winter months, according to Newsom in a tweet on Tuesday.

“COVID cases are starting to climb since people are staying indoors throughout the winter months, which means greater opportunities for dissemination,” he said. “Those who have not been vaccinated are now nearly 7 times more likely to contract COVID, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized — and 18 times more likely to die.” Several lawsuits have been filed against the governor for prolonging the state of emergency, with some critics claiming that he is abusing his power in this decision.

The Orange County Board of Education said in August that they want to sue Newsom for mandating students to wear face masks in class.

“The Governor and his executive agencies at the state level do.” This is a condensed version of the information.