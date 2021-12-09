After being referred to as a “great worker” in a viral video, a woman claims she was fired from Walmart.

A woman’s TikTok video accusing Walmart of terminating her employment has gone viral.

Since November 22, Jacee Buhr, also known as @jaceeyoulateryouwh0re on TikTok, has earned over 340,000 views and 1,090 comments on her video.

“Walmart is a jerk. I genuinely trained my replacement, left for lunch, and returned to find myself sacked “the video’s caption stated.

Buhr, dressed in a yellow Walmart vest, glances at the camera as he goes through the store’s staff hallway.

The video’s on-screen text read, “I worked here for over a year.” “And I’m a’superb employee,’ but I’ve just been fired? Jobs should be required to provide you with a two-week notice period.” Despite being supposedly dismissed, Buhr’s name can still be found on the schedule, she said in the comments. It’s unclear where the Walmart she mentioned is located.

Many readers offered advice to Buhr in the comments area, including getting corporate engaged in the problem. Others related similar incidents in which they claimed to have been dismissed from Walmart.

One guy wrote, “Bro, what u just said occurred to me at Walmart word for word.” “I made such a big fuss about it that corporate gave me two weeks of free pay.” Buhr responded that she needed someone to tell her how to do it, and many people advised her to contact Walmart’s human services department. Others urged Buhr to apply for unemployment benefits until she is able to find another employment.

However, numerous commenters quickly pointed out that Walmart’s contract stipulates that the corporation has the right to remove employees without cause.

Walmart’s Firing and Termination Policy states that as of 2021, the corporation is free to cancel contracts at any time if it does not breach the company’s anti-discrimination policy.

Walmart’s ability to fire employees without cause is due to its “at-will” employment policy. Unless the termination was due to discrimination, Walmart is also not required to offer a rationale for the dismissal.

Walmart also uses a points system, in which employees who acquire five points in a six-month period are fired. Unexpected absences and calling in but not showing up for work on time are examples of instances that would result in points.

