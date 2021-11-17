After being passed over for ‘Jeopardy!,’ LeVar Burton will host the game show ‘Trivial Pursuit.’

After missing out on the presenting gig on Jeopardy!, LeVar Burton is scheduled to host a new show based on the enduringly popular board game Trivial Pursuit.

Earlier this year, the TV personality was one of a number of celebrities who auditioned to replace late Jeopardy! presenter Alex Trebek.

However, after stating his desire for the job and garnering widespread support from fans, he was passed over for the role, with the show’s then-executive producer Mike Richards being named the winner in August.

Things didn’t go as planned, as Richards resigned just nine days after his appointment was announced, citing backlash over insulting statements he made on a podcast several years ago. By the end of August, he had also lost his job as executive producer of the show.

With Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, the all-time champion of Jeopardy!, splitting hosting responsibilities on the syndicated quiz show for the rest of the year until a new host is found, Burton has revealed he’ll be moving on to a new project.

In a statement regarding his upcoming show, Burton said, “Trivial Pursuit is one of the most well-known trademarks in the gaming realm.” “I’m ecstatic to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring this iconic game to life as a premium television show.” In collaboration with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, LeVar Burton Entertainment (LBE) will turn the game into a show format. Burton will also act as one of the show’s executive producers, albeit no network has yet been assigned to it.

“LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades, from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond,” Tara Long, president of global unscripted television for eOne, said in a statement.

“His passion for intellectual curiosity, along with his ability to connect with audiences all over the world, make him the ideal partner for bringing Hasbro’s famous trivia game to new and intriguing audiences.”

While Burton told The Washington Newsday in April that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Jeopardy! presenter Alex Trebek, he indicated during an interview on The Daily Show that he wasn’t interested in doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.