After being fired from Saturday Night Live, Norm Macdonald’s monologue has gone viral.

Following Norm Macdonald’s death at the age of 61, fans are remembering the late comedian and some of his best moments.

After a secret battle with cancer, the well-known Canadian comedian died on Tuesday.

His longtime partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, confirmed the tragic news to Deadline.

In a statement, Hoekstra stated, “He was most proud of his comedy.” “He never wanted his disease to alter how the audience or his loved ones perceived him. Norm was a comedy in every sense of the word. He once said, “A joke should always catch someone off guard; it should never pander.” He never bowed down to anyone. Norm will be sorely missed.”

Tributes have been paid from all around the comedy world to the comedian who was arguably best known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Macdonald spent three years as the host of the “Weekend Update” section after five years as a cast member on the comedy show in the 1990s.

In October 1999, Macdonald returned to the show as a guest host after being dismissed in 1998.

In his monologue, the comic sarcastically mocked his former coworkers for firing him and then asking him to return as a host.

Thanks to a tweet from film director Billy Corben, an audio clip of that monologue has gone popular on Twitter today.

“Norm Macdonald was warned to stay away from O.J. on Saturday Night Live Weekend Update because he was golf buds with NBC’s president. Norm, on the other hand, kept blasting Simpson. Every single week. And I was fired as a result of that. He was brought back to host a year later and delivered the most stunning monologue ever. #RIP,” Corben wrote on Twitter.

At the time of publication, the video has been seen over 170,000 times.

Macdonald opens his monologue by saying, “I don’t know whether you remember this, but I used to be on this show.”

“But now comes the strange part, right? It’ll be over in a year. This is a condensed version of the information.