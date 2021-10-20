After being discovered swimming in the middle of the ocean, a dog was rescued.

The moment a man valiantly came to the rescue of a dog seen swimming far out at sea has been captured in dramatic CCTV.

A fully dressed man can be seen swimming back toward his boat with the small canine in tow in a video submitted to TikTok by bryncrowell.

Several of his shipmates assist in lifting the dog over the edge of the boat and onto the safety of the deck, with his saviour following closely behind.

A description accompanying the video reads, “My buddies and I helped a puppy we spotted swimming alone in the middle of the ocean.” The video can be viewed here.

The dog appears noticeably spooked by the encounter, or possibly exhausted given the quantity of swimming they would have had to accomplish.

Bryncrowell’s video of the miraculous rescue has been viewed more than 9.6 million times as of this writing, with people praising their efforts.

“Thank you to the man who saved the puppy by jumping into the water. I value your contribution, “saaal994 made a comment. “Bless,” Ghostryderrc concurred, “you guys were in the right place at the right moment.”

Baloo the hound contributed the following: “This is why your dog should wear a life jacket at all times! My dog is an excellent swimmer, and we usually have one on hand. They are quite fortunate!” Despite the praise from many on TikTok, other people claimed to believe the rescue was manufactured. “The things people stage for TikTok,” DaftyOne said, while Matt Cutshall lamented: “The things people stage for TikTok.” Any suspicions that the rescue was staged were quickly dispelled in a series of follow-up footage. In one clip, bryncrowell informed followers that they had discovered a phone number on the dog’s collar and had contacted it.

He was reunited with his owners in less than 20 minutes, who were “weeping and thankful he was unharmed.” You can see that video, which has been viewed 2.1 million times, here.

