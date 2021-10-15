After being declared cancer-free, Mark Hoppus shares new surgery photos.

Blink-182 is a band from the United Kingdom. Mark Hoppus has released photos of himself getting his chemo port removed, just two weeks after announcing his cancer-free status.

After being diagnosed with cancer, the artist, 49, stated in June that he was enduring three months of chemotherapy. He revealed he was facing stage IV diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, a kind of blood cancer, the following month.

In July, he claimed on a Twitch stream: “I’m not sure how they decide the four parts, but it’s infiltrated enough of my body that I’m at stage IV, which I believe is the highest it can go. As a result, I’m in stage IV-A.” Late last month, however, things took a massively good turn when Hoppus announced on his Instagram account that he was cancer-free.

“Just got off the phone with my oncologist, and I’m cancer-free!!” Hoppus penned the piece. “Thank you to God, the universe, friends, and family, as well as everyone who provided encouragement, kindness, and love.

“I still have to get scanned every six months, and I won’t be back to normal until the end of the year, but this is an incredible day, and I feel so lucky.”

He returned to the image-sharing app on Thursday to share photographs of himself getting his chemo port removed.

A chemo port is defined by the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, Florida “a small, implanted reservoir connected to a vein via a thin silicone tube

“The main benefit of this vein-access device is that chemotherapy drugs can be given directly into the port rather than a vein, avoiding needle jabs.”

Hoppus shared before, during, and after photographs of the device being removed from his arm after uploading a photo of himself wearing a mask as he awaited the process.

Hoppus said in a June Twitter post that he was “scared” as he publicly publicized his illness, but the removal procedure was a positive turn for him.

He expressed himself as follows: “I’ve been receiving cancer chemotherapy for the past three months. I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. It hurts and I’m afraid, but I’m fortunate to have amazing physicians, family, and friends to help me get through it.

“Months of treatment are yet ahead of me. This is a condensed version of the information.