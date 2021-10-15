After being caught stealing food off the counter, a dog’s priceless reaction has gone viral.

Because of the dog’s endearing response to being caught in the act, a golden retriever’s spectacular attempt at stealing some of his owner’s food has gone viral.

The savvy canine’s efforts were documented in a video sent to Twitter by his owner, beckx28, who simply captioned the video, “Caught ya.” The video, which can be watched here, had been viewed over 700,000 times at the time of writing.

It depicts a scenario that will be familiar to anyone who has ever owned a dog and committed the cardinal sin of leaving food out in the presence of an unsupervised canine friend.

In the footage, the dog can be seen pawing at a couple of food containers on a work area near to a microwave while standing on his hind legs.

The pet puppy succeeds in toppling the containers over after several failed efforts, with the smaller of the two boxes going closer to the edge of the counter in the process.

The dog can then pick up the tub with his jaws and carry it back to the ground, where he will most likely open it up and feast on the food within.

Unfortunately, those plans are abruptly put on hold when he realizes his human owner has been watching him the entire time.

“Unbelievable,” the woman capturing the video can be heard saying as her dog knocks the container to the ground. For a few minute, the dog stands bravely in front of her, the food box in his mouth, clearly hoping—against all hope—that she will let him go.

She, on the other hand, does not. The woman is overheard saying, “No.” “Do you have any idea what you’re doing?” The dog’s attitude changes from one of excitement to one of evident guilt and sadness as the significance of his acts becomes apparent.

“So now I can’t put items up there?” she asks, his gaze falling to the ground. The dog looks to consider a swift escape with the food box for a single second before slowly turning away from his owner.

