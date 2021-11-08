After being caught in the act by the owner, the dog is filmed walking on two legs.

A dog has wowed the internet by walking on her two hind legs, seemingly defying the laws of canine physics.

Nala, an adorable Doodle, exposed the world to her two-pawed technique in a video shared to TikTok by her owner Kassondra M. Van Wyk.

The video has received more than 12 million views in just a few days, proving to be a huge popularity with dog lovers all over the world. The video can be viewed here.

@kassimarie83

“I’m not doing your dishes!” exclaims the narrator. original sound – Kassondra M. Van Wyk #doodle #weirdpets #dog #reincarnation #peopledog #caught Nala is seen rummaging into something on Van Wyk’s kitchen worktop near to the refrigerator in the video, while her owner watches from behind her camera.

Soon enough, however, she makes her presence known.

“Hey! Please excuse me?, “”Van Wyk may be heard saying,” says the narrator. “Nala!” Nala’s head appears from out of view on the opposite side of the refrigerator at this juncture, with the dog’s look evoking the phrase “who me?” “Are you washing the dishes?” Van Wyk inquires.

Nala takes a brief pause, as though considering the topic. “I hope so!” her owner adds hurriedly. Nala abandons whatever was keeping her occupied on the kitchen counter now that she realizes her disguise is up.

She then gracefully turns and goes away from the kitchen on her two hind legs, as if she had just seen something or someone else in the distance.

Van Wyk captioned the video with “Hell no, I’m not doing your dishes,” picturing Nala’s response to her query. However, dog aficionados who commented on the video quickly concocted their own theories about what she might have said in return.

“Why yeah, I am doing dishes and I have a casserole in the oven,” Gerald Baker Jr envisioned Nala saying, while James Almendarez imagined the canine saying, “I’ll be back, I just have to check the laundry.”

Others were enthralled by Nala's excellent two-footed balance. Mary Ann Cosgrove said, "It's so cute how he walked away on two legs."