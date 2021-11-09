After being bitten by a snake in the toilet, a man develops ‘Scrotal Necrosis.’

According to various sources, a 47-year-old Dutch man had “scrotal necrosis” after being bitten by a cobra in the crotch.

According to Urology Case Reports, the man was on vacation in South Africa when he was bitten while using the restroom. When the man sat down, the snake, later identified as a snouted cobra, was sitting within the toilet bowl.

“In countries known for their snake population, always flush the toilet before sitting down,” the medical journal said.

The man was made to wait three hours before being flown to a trauma facility more than 200 miles away by helicopter.

“He experienced a burning sensation in his genitals as well as agony that spread from his groin to his side, upper chest, and belly during this time. He also mentioned he was vomiting but didn’t have any neurological symptoms “According to the publication.

“On hospital admission, his penis and scrotum were found to be enlarged, deep purple in color, and painful,” the article continued. He was eventually diagnosed with scrotal necrosis and given eight doses of snake venom antiserum as well as tetanus prophylaxis.

Due to an acute renal damage, he also required hemodialysis.

A urologist performed “surgical debridement” on the man a week after he arrived at the hospital in South Africa.

“Debridement is the removal of devitalized tissue such as necrotic tissue,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Surgical debridement, according to NCBI, is “a kind of debridement in which devitalized tissue [slough, necrotic, or eschar] is removed using sharp instruments such as a scalpel, Metzenbaum, curettes, and others in the presence of underlying infection.”

The man was sent to the Netherlands two days following his surgery, where “a plastic surgeon performed penile shaft debridement,” according to Urology Case Reports.

The New York Post claimed that “a graft from the groin was subsequently implanted over the penis and he has made a full recovery.”

Last year, National Geographic revealed that every year in Sub-Saharan Africa, the region south of the Sahara Desert, an estimated 30,000 people die from snake bites.

According to the journal, “a major issue is a chronic lack of antivenom, the only drug that can neutralize the toxins of deadly snakes.”

Another key aspect contributing to the region’s high death toll is the large number of casualties. This is a condensed version of the information.