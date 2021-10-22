After being arrested with a sex worker, Chinese pianist Li Yundi was taken off the air.

Following his arrest for soliciting a sex worker, China’s “Piano Prince” Li Yundi has been almost completely removed from a local TV show.

According to the BBC, Beijing police announced that Li, 39, and a 29-year-old sex worker had admitted to the illicit activities. Following a tip from the public, police captured Li and the sex worker.

According to the Times of London, Li has been sentenced to 10 to 15 days in administrative detention, a punishment that does not require a judicial hearing.

Following the arrest, Vice World News journalist Viola Zhou took to Twitter to publish screenshots from an unknown TV show in which one of the characters’ entire figure was blurred out.

“Pianist accused of soliciting prostitute looks like this in the current ep of hit Chinese reality program.. this kind of total erasure is happening so frequently that everyone finds it entirely normal,” Zhou captioned the photos.

Li is now starring in the reality show Call Me By Fire, which follows 33 male superstars with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry as they battle to establish a 17-member performance group.

The first seven episodes of the show were deleted from Chinese network Mango TV, according to The Times.

The Chinese Musicians’ Association revoked Li’s membership after his imprisonment, noting the “very terrible social consequences” of his conduct.

The China Association of Performing Arts also recommended members to boycott Li, saying in a statement: “As a public figure, Li Yundi’s act demonstrated his lack of legal awareness and moral self-discipline.”

“His actions were illegal, against society morals, and had a heinous impact.”

Li, a Chongqing native, was the first Chinese person and the youngest pianist to win the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000.

He has performed all around the world as part of his career, and he is well-known in the Chinese-speaking market.

