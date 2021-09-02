After being arrested for animal cruelty, a man claims his pet dog shot itself.

After telling officers that his dog had shot itself, an Ohio man has reportedly perplexed police.

According to WLTA, police in Norwalk got a call on Monday outlining the unusual encounter.

Officers at the scene were told by 31-year-old Jonathan George that “his dog shot itself and he taught the dog to bring a gun to him,” according to Norwalk Police Captain Jim Fulton.

Lulu, George’s 4-year-old boxer, was carrying the gun in her mouth “when it went off inadvertently,” according to George.

A second breathalyzer test found George was “over twice the legal limit for driving,” which would have compromised his ability to handle firearms, according to Capt. Fulton.

The dog owner was apprehended and later admitted to accidently shooting Lulu while attempting to empty his gun, according to authorities.

Since then, George has been charged with three misdemeanors: animal cruelty, handling a firearm while inebriated, and discharging a weapon in a municipality.

Meanwhile, Lulu has had surgery to repair the damage caused by the gunshot wound. The Huron County Humane Society has received more than $2,500 in donations to assist pay for her treatment.

While the surgery went well, the animal adoption organization reported that Lulu had lost one eye as a result of the shooting in a series of Facebook posts.

A photo on the internet shows the dog with one eye removed and one side of its face severely swollen.

Following her ordeal, she is currently resting in a foster home.

However, there is still a long way to go and further surgery may be required.

According to Daphne Nelson, a Huron County humane investigator, Lulu has many bullet fragments stuck in her skull, which may require more surgery to remove.

The Huron County Humane Society is seeking for more donations to help them raise even more money. The fund has received 60 contributions so far.

Despite the seriousness of the injuries, the gunshot will not be prosecuted under Ohio House Bill 60, which gives prosecutors the power to bring animal cruelty offenses involving home pets as felonies rather than misdemeanors.

The statute, however, does not apply in this case since intent cannot be shown, according to Daphne Nelson of WLTA.

Shootings involving domesticated dogs that are unintentional are. This is a condensed version of the information.