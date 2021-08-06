After being accused of supporting Trump, Vinnie Hacker reveals that he is an Obama supporter.

Vinnie Hacker is defending himself once more after revealing that individuals on the internet have been attempting to “cancel” him due to rumors that he is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

After a calendar was seen on his wall in a previous post on the video site, the social media sensation took to his TikTok account on Thursday to clear the air on speculations that he is a fan of the one-term president.

“You guys want to witness something totally crazy?” Hacker remarked in a video of himself standing shirtless. People were canceling my appointments because I put a Trump poster on my wall.”

“Would you like to witness anything crazy?” “It’s Obama!” Hacker said as he walked up to the area of his room in question. “They’re all Obama!”

He used a calendar with photographs of former President Barack Obama, who departed office in 2017 after two years, to make his point.

The short movie was well-received by Hacker’s legion of fans, gaining more than 9.2 million views in just 19 hours.

His tweet comes only weeks after he was forced to deny using a racial slur in a birthday social media video.

The star, who has over 11 million followers on TikTok, came to Twitter to deny using the N-word during a gaming session on Twitch livestreaming site.

In response to a now-deleted tweet, Hacker said that the film he published online was him thanking a subscriber named Nikki, writing: “That was me thanking for a sub and I stated the name fast bro?”

In an attempt to refute the accusations leveled against him, Hacker then shared a video of the incident in issue.

“So there’s a video of vinnie allegedly shouting the n word floating around, but he didn’t,” the caption read. “Here’s proof.” “Uhh nikki thank you for the sub,” Hacker is reported as saying in a transcription.

@vhackerr

Vinnie’s original sound

On his 19th birthday, Hacker added, he was defending himself against the allegations.

He expressed his frustration by saying, “I can’t ever catch a.” This is a condensed version of the information.