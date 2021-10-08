After being accused of sexual misconduct and revenge porn, Diplo speaks out.

Diplo has spoken out about sexual assault charges and the distribution of revenge porn, among other things.

On Wednesday, the DJ and producer resorted to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement in response to the numerous charges brought against him, including claims that he purposely gave the woman a sexually transmitted disease.

His tweet came just one day after Buzzfeed reported that Diplo might face criminal charges for sexual misbehavior based on the same complainant’s allegations—all of which Diplo’s lawyers have denied.

Diplo—real name Thomas Wesley Pentz—accused the complainant of being a “stalker” and supplied communications he claimed were from the woman in issue, as well as claims that she “harassed” him and members of his family after their interaction.

The celebrity added in his slideshow of texts that “It was always my intention to avoid addressing a stalker. ‘SA’ is how I’ll refer to her (and you can find anything easily online). She was a rabid admirer of mine, and since I cut ties with her, it appears that her sole mission in life has been to interrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends, and attack and threaten my family.

“To be clear, SA was not a minor at the time we spoke or had sexual contact. This is something she admits in her text conversations.” After first denying her request to meet, Diplo went on to say that he had “a night of consenting sex” with the complainant.

“We had exchanged texts for a few months after that event, there was small talk, sexual flirting, she would send me images and videos,” he stated. “Eventually, it became too much for me to take, and I cut ties with her when I discovered she had become infatuated with me.” He went on to say that cutting off contact with the complaint “started a nightmare of her harassing and threatening me, my family, and my friends for almost three years.” Disparaging remarks addressed towards Jevon King, the mother of the star’s third baby, born in 2020, were among the messages received by the woman, according to Diplo.

Diplo wrote, “This is really aggravating and embarrassing.” “I am not this person, and no one can force me to do anything, no matter how painful it is. This is a condensed version of the information.