After battling lung cancer, Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is now cancer-free.

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is cancer-free, four months after admitting she had Stage I lung cancer.

The 61-year-old comic revealed her illness in an emotional statement on social media in August, just before undergoing surgery to remove a portion of her left lung.

The former Suddenly Susan singer received applause from the audience when she stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, “I’m cancer free!”

Griffin explained her higher-pitched voice as she came on the ABC talk show, saying, “I underwent surgery.” You won’t believe what I’m about to tell you… Despite the fact that I’ve never smoked, I’ve developed lung cancer. I had half of my left lung removed in August, and I’m not even kidding.” “Now I’m like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe,” she said, explaining that the insertion of an intubation tube had harmed her voice cord. “It’ll heal,” Griffin continued, “but I’m kind of enjoying [my voice].” “I suppose I’m a good two octaves higher… I know it’s higher than Mariah Carey.” When Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s presenter, asked if all of the cancer had been removed, Griffin replied, “Yes!” So I’m no longer cancer-free… I’m not sure why; I mean, I had a tumor, right? And it had been in there for ten years, despite the fact that I’ve never smoked.

“So, they got it out, and they detected it on another scan,” says the narrator. So I go in, and here’s the thing: as a comic, it’s a nightmare when the doctors want to test you for their stuff.

“So I walk in, and he’s explaining how they pull half your lung out, and he says, ‘It’s like a balloon.’ So we poke it and do it laparoscopically.’ ‘And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom,’ he adds. ‘You may use that!’ he says afterwards. When Griffin publicized her cancer diagnosis on social media in August, she received an outpouring of support from a number of celebrities, including Mia Farrow, Sarah Silverman, and Ellen Barkin.

