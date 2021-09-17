After backlash, Priyanka Chopra apologizes for her role in “The Activist.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has issued an apology for her role in the upcoming reality show The Activist, which was meant to combine activism with X-Factor-style competition.

Last week, the show’s producers, Global Citizen, praised it as a “first-of-its-kind competition series that would inspire genuine change,” but after backlash, the show was changed from a competition to a documentary.

According to a press release received by Deadline, the series would feature six activists “working alongside three high-profile public figures to create substantial change to one of three crucially important international causes: health, education, and the environment.”

The announcement, however, sparked a fierce outcry on social media, with some condemning the idea that activism should ever be portrayed as a competition.

Chopra, who was due to host the five-week competition alongside Usher and Julianne Hough, has subsequently issued a written apology on Instagram, admitting that the show “got it wrong” on Thursday.

“Over the last week, the force of your voices has impacted me,” she added. “At its foundation, activism is driven by cause and effect, and there is always an effect when people band together to raise their voices about anything. You’ve been heard.

“I’m sorry that my participation disappointed many of you since the show got it wrong. The goal was always to spotlight the individuals behind the ideas, as well as the actions and impact of the causes they relentlessly support.”

“I’m delighted to know that their tales will be the focus of this new format, and I’m proud to engage with partners that have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to halt and re-evaluate,” she continued.

“Every day, a global community of activists fights the good fight and puts their blood, sweat, and tears into bringing about change, but they are rarely heard or acknowledged.”

“Their job is vital, and they, too, deserve to be acknowledged and praised. Thank you for everything you do, each and every one of you,” the actress said.

Chopra’s tweet came two days after Hough published her own comment on Instagram regarding The Activist, acknowledging the show’s detractors.

