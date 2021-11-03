After attacking the reputation of his accuser, Prince Andrew prepares for the Epstein hearing.

Since his lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of being for money, Prince Andrew is awaiting the first hearing in his Jeffrey Epstein-related sexual assault complaint.

Last Monday, the Duke of York responded to rape charges, ten years after his friendship with the convicted pedophile first made headlines in the British press.

Giuffre claims she was trafficked to London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands for sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son, and that if she refused, she would be injured or killed.

Andrew’s lawyers came out swinging in an 11th-hour filing on Friday, just minutes before the deadline for their case response.

“For over a decade, Giuffre has profited from her allegations against Epstein and others by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering into secret agreements to resolve her claims against her alleged abusers, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell,” his attorney Andrew B. Brettler wrote in the document seen by The Washington Newsday.

“Most people could only dream of accumulating the wealth that Giuffre has amassed over the years.

“This provides Giuffre with a solid reason to continue launching spurious lawsuits against people like Prince Andrew, whose tarnished reputation is merely the most recent collateral damage from the Epstein disaster.”

An old New York Daily News story portraying Giuffre as “a money-hungry sex kitten” and saying she asked around for girls who were “sort of trashy” to work for Epstein was included in the duke’s submission.

Brettler sought to have the civil complaint dismissed on a number of reasons, including that a portion of New York statute was unconstitutional.

Attorneys for both parties will participate in a pre-trial telephone conference later today, Wednesday, November 3, to manage the case.

It’s unclear whether they’ll respond to Andrew’s team’s vehement rebuttal; nevertheless, at the last hearing, Brettler for the first time stated that Giuffre’s civil action was without merit because of a previous settlement deal with Epstein.

When Giuffre took a payment from the prince, his legal team claims she committed to “release” additional people named in her charges against the convicted pedophile.

“Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss,” Giuffre’s lawyer stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.