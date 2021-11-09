After Astroworld, video of Travis Scott hurling homophobic slurs during a 2015 concert surfaced.

Travis Scott’s use of homophobic insults during a concert in March 2015 has resurfaced as the rapper faces rising criticism for how he managed a stampede that killed eight people during his performance at the Astroworld Festival.

The rapper can be seen shouting the obscenities in the middle of a concert in Houston, Texas, in a video provided to Twitter by the account @davenewworld 2 on Monday.

In the middle of a concert, Travis Scott hurls homophobic obscenities. In the footage, he can be heard shouting, "You f***** just sitting here looking like a bunch of q*****," while several in the audience appear to applaud him for using the slurs.

According to The Guardian, he eventually apologized for using the obscenities.

“I GET A LITTLE TURNT UP AT MY SHOW. SORRY, BUT I WILL NEVER DISRESPECT THAT COMMUNITY AGAIN “In a series of tweets, he stated.

“I’VE BEEN WORKING ON THAT AS A PERSON TAKES TIME BUT WE’RE ALL NOT PERFECT,” he continued.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea, tens of thousands of people began to “push toward the front of the stage” during Scott’s concert on Friday night, causing mayhem and injuries, including individuals falling down.

People have accused Scott of encouraging chaos during his gigs, and he has faced backlash in the days since the concert. Even after numerous people died and police deemed it a mass casualty incident, he proceeded to perform Friday night.

Videos from the festival have gone viral, showing the audience yelling for the concert to end.

After witnessing a person die during the crowd surge, one video shows a woman pleading with staff personnel to stop the event. However, @wilsonleungg, the user who shared the video, claimed that her requests were ignored.

After witnessing a person die during the crowd surge, one video shows a woman pleading with staff personnel to stop the event. However, @wilsonleungg, the user who shared the video, claimed that her requests were ignored.

In the same tweet, @wilsonleungg said, "Security/staff at Astrofest tonight was practically useless." "While the event went on, I saw unconscious bodies being DRAGGED out of the mosh pits. It's terrifying and upsetting at the same time." Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott as a result of the incident. Manuel Souza, a concertgoer, is suing him for "expected and preventable disaster."