After appearing in ‘The Celebrity Dating Game,’ Joey Lawrence gets engaged.

After competing on The Celebrity Dating Game, actor Joey Lawrence got engaged, however it appears that the two events are unrelated.

Lawrence made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of ABC’s show after recently divorcing his 15-year wife, while black-ish star Marcus Scribner also tried his hand at love in the episode.

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton served as hosts once again, assisting the celebs in grilling the three candidates while Bolton’s musical prowess provided clues to the participants as to the celebrity’s identity.

The Celebrity Dating Game on ABC ended its season on Monday night after a complete season of matchmaking.

On The Celebrity Dating Game, who did Joey Lawrence choose?

Lawrence appears to be unmarried at the time of filming the show, having filed for divorce in July 2020. In July 2005, he married Chandie Yawn-Nelson, his second wife. In 2002, he married Michelle Vela, whom he divorced three years later.

Lawrence, who appears to be unlucky in love, had three mystery females to pick from on Monday’s show. Financial consultant Ashley Nichols, software firm manager Alisha Wanninger, and finance director Joti Puri were among his selections.

Nichols, the first contestant, accurately answered the celebrity’s identity, saying he was “Joey from the TV show Blossom.” Puri amused Lawrence with her celebrity hall pass response, claiming that she would pick Jack Black because he could make her laugh.

Nichols, a financial consultant, was Lawrence’s final choice. He appeared surprised by her choice of vacation—a ski trip—and remarked that he admires her lack of irritability.

Lawrence just announced that he’s engaged to actress Samantha Cope, whom he met on the production of the Lifetime film A Deadly Deed, despite not picking a partner on The Celebrity Dating Game.