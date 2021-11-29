After Anthony Broadwater’s exoneration, the Alice Sebold memoir ‘Lucky’ has been inundated with negative reviews.

On Amazon, the memoir about an innocent man’s erroneous rape conviction and subsequent exoneration is overwhelmed with scathing reviews.

In her memoir Lucky, published in 1999, noted author Alice Sebold describes her rape as a student at Syracuse University in 1981.

Anthony Broadwater was exonerated of the crime last week after serving 16 years in jail.

When executive producer Tim Mucciante became suspicious of differences between the book and the script, Lucky was in the process of being transformed into a film.

Last Monday, Mucciante told the Associated Press, “I started looking around and trying to figure out what really happened here.”

He hired a private investigator after dropping out of the project, which led to William Fitzpatrick, the Onondaga County district attorney, taking a personal interest in the matter.

Sebold, who is white, recounted how she was raped by an unnamed Black man and later came into a man on the street who she assumed was her assailant in the book.

Broadwater was apprehended after Sebold reported him to the police, despite her failure to recognize him in a police lineup.

“I recognized his face as the one that had been hovering above me in the tunnel. I knew I’d kissed their lips and looked them in the eyes “In the novel, Sebold writes.

Despite Broadwater’s exoneration, the book has received numerous one-star reviews on Amazon, with outraged consumers protesting that it is still accessible.

“This book must be removed from the shelves. This man was found not guilty! He was convicted of rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison despite the fact that he was not guilty. The author imprisoned an innocent guy “one review reads

Someone else wrote: “This is not a nice book, and I do not suggest it. The author falsely accused someone of a heinous crime, and his life was devastated as a result. Because of this guy, he spent 16 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.” According to another review: “This novel is based on a false identification that cost an innocent man his life. Who knows if other portions of this story are inaccurate if the identification was false.” It’s unclear whether Amazon will continue to sell the book. “Lucky” is still available for purchase on the at this time. This is a condensed version of the information.