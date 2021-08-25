After announcing she’s pregnant at the age of 68, Lyn May shares a baby scan and a due date.

Lyn May, a 68-year-old Mexican actress, has shared a baby ultrasound along with a due date, just weeks after revealing her pregnancy on Instagram.

The actress made headlines earlier this month when she revealed she was having a kid with American artist Markos D1, who turns 30 on August 29.

May gave her Instagram followers an update on Wednesday, when she released a small film of a baby scan, along with an estimate of a January 12, 2022 due date, with the caption: “01/12/22.”

May published a series of images of herself with Markos when she first announced her pregnancy on August 8, writing in Spanish, “I am extremely delighted to announce that I am 3 months pregnant and @markosd1official is very thrilled that he will be a dad.”

However, in an interview with This website a few days later, Markos, who lives in California, said that he was unaware of May’s alleged pregnancy until he learned of it along with the rest of her supporters on social media.

He said, “I found out I was going to be a dad through social media.” “People started hashtagging ‘#MarkosD1Baby’ when she tweeted [her announcement].”

Markos, whose actual name is Marcos Hernandez, also told This website that he and May could only have conceived the child during a drunken one-night fling earlier this summer, when they were together for the last time.

He explained, “We never had a true connection.” “It was strange to me because I had gone to Mexico to the Pepsi Center for an event to which we had been invited. We had a drink. I had had so much alcohol that I have no recollection of what transpired that evening. It was completely insane.

“And then, as I already stated, she never said anything to me. I was just getting [messages]on Instagram saying things like, ‘Happy that you’re going to be a parent,’ and it was crazy.”

Markos speculated on why May wouldn’t have told him about her news before disclosing it to the world, saying, “I think she probably thought it would be a surprise for me.”

