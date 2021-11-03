After announcing her engagement to Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart reveals details about her wedding plans.

Kristen Stewart is getting ready for her wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer after announcing their engagement.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the actress made the stunning announcement that she and Meyer are engaged.

According to USA Today, Stewart told titular presenter Howard Stern, “We’re marrying, we’re totally going to do it.”

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I carved out what I wanted really clearly, and she nailed it.” It’s official: we’re getting married.” Stewart went on to say that she wants her wedding to be a “calm” affair with a “party after,” referring to her hometown of Los Angeles. “I’d like to stay at home.” She explained, “I want to be in L.A. so that everyone can come and… I want it to be really mellow.” “I don’t want anyone leading anyone down any aisles as if we’re simply going to stand and say our vows.” Stewart has stated that she hopes to exchange vows in “the nicest pair of Levi’s ever, an old T-shirt with a tuxedo written on it,” rather than the usual white gown. During her interview with Stern, the actress continued, “I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in a phony tuxedo T-shirt.”

Stewart and screenwriter Meyer made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2019, when Meyer shared a snapshot of the couple kissing with the caption “Find me beneath the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, spoke about her friendship with Stern again the following month.

“We’re both from L.A., and we truly adore L.A.,” she added at the time. We’re both a bunch of scumbags. As children, we both felt like trolls. We have a lot in common, yet we’re also very different. She’s a writer, and she’s a genius.” Stewart already had plans to propose to Meyer at the time, telling Stern, via E! News, “I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do.” It’s quite obvious.” “You know when you know.” “Do you get what I’m saying?” Stewart continued. “There’s nothing like being certain about something when you don’t know anything.” That’s the only thing you’ve got. This is a condensed version of the information.