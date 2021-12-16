After an investigation into on-set conduct, Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs.’

Following charges of impropriety and a subsequent HR inquiry, Jeff Garlin has left his role on the long-running sitcom The Goldbergs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the actor who plays patriarch Murray Goldberg on the ABC drama departed via a mutual arrangement with Sony Pictures Television and was notified to the cast and crew.

The show has yet to announce how his departure will be explained.

The Goldbergs is currently running its ninth season, which premiered in September.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Vanity Fair released an exposé into Garlin’s alleged verbal and physical behavior on set of the program, which was said to have made crew members uncomfortable.

“There has been an HR investigation on me for the past three years,” Garlin told Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan in response to the charges in the piece. Three years in a row, HR has come to me for my on-set behavior.” Some members of The Goldbergs’ team, according to the story, viewed his rhetoric and physical actions insulting and disrespectful.

“As a comic, if what I say offends someone, all I can say is, I’m sorry,” Garlin stated in response to the charges. Okay? I have never physically attacked somebody for any reason, which I find perplexing and false.” Garlin dismissed claims that he was verbally abusive on filming, telling the publication that he was just being “silly,” however he admitted to using the word “vagina” frequently on set.

He also revealed that he was hesitant to return for a ninth season because he was “bored, and I was unhappy with the restrictions that were being imposed on me by Sony, which they have every right to [enact].”

“And if I’m not under contract, I have every right to refuse to return.” That was all there was to it. But I care about the individuals I work with, and I didn’t want their jobs to stop. So, even though I would have preferred not to do the program, I did my part to keep it running.” Garlin disputed it at the time of the interview, revealing that he was working a shorter schedule as a result of the allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.