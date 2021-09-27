After an internet prank backfires in a viral video, a father explodes with rage.

Creators on TikTok are known for pulling pranks on unsuspecting victims, but one man in a recent viral video didn’t find his participation amusing.

A woman can be seen putting salt to some chai tea to offer to her father-in-law in the video, which was published to the app by an account called Rezaandpuja.

Puja, who identifies herself as a “Indian babe,” begins the video by salting a spoon of hot tea, which has been viewed 4.3 million times since it was posted on September 24.

“Giving my father in law EXTREMELY SALTY TEA PRANK [laughing-face emoji],” reads text overlaid on the video, which can be viewed here.

“Can you check if there’s enough sugar in this?” she asks the middle-aged man as she walks over with the teaspoon.

When the woman hands him the spoon to sample, he drops his phone and exclaims, “What is this?!?”

Puja inquires as to what he means, to which the man replies, “What did you put?” I guess it’s salt, Beta [daughter]…”

Her father-in-law protests when the prankster assures him it’s sugar: “Perhaps it’s in the cup, or something in the milk?” What about the powder? “How did you make your chai?”

@rezaandpuja

She tries to downplay the saltiness, but he persuades her, saying, “No mere bacha [my baby], no… “It’s a salt,” says the narrator.

Reja, the man’s son, is secretly taping the situation and bursts out laughing: “It’s a hoax.” We’ve got you, kid!”

“Everything belongs to you TikTok TikTok!” his father exclaims. Idiot! Get a grip!”

“This poor guy came home from a 12hr work day and was NOT happy [nervous-face emoj],” Rezaandpuja captioned the video.

The amusing video has now received 637,100 likes on Facebook.

Over 7,500 people commented on the video, expressing their delight at the father’s reaction.

“I appreciate how he didn’t shout at his daughter in law,” TikTok user Alyina01 wrote. He only looks at his son.”

