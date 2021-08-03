After an increase in cases, Wuhan, China’s first COVID hotspot, is testing everyone for the virus.

After local infections were recorded for the first time in over a year, the whole population of Wuhan, China, will be tested for COVID.

According to the AFP news agency, Wuhan official Li Tao revealed the extensive testing plan in a press conference on Tuesday, which will see all citizens undergo nucleic acid testing.

COVID was first reported in the city in early 2020, and it made international headlines.

As a result, officials imposed a rigorous and swift lockdown, which was quickly followed by other towns and nations in varied degrees as the virus spread around the world.

Wuhan was released from its isolation in April 2020, about a month after many other countries did. Wuhan’s population is estimated to be over 11 million people.

After seven locally transmitted illnesses were discovered among migrant workers in the city, the city’s officials are poised to swing into action once more.

The city is not the only part of China that has been hit by recent COVID fears. On August 2, China’s National Health Commission announced the discovery of 90 new cases of the virus in 31 provinces, 29 of which were imported.

According to the South China Morning Post, all provincial governments on the Chinese mainland have issued notices recommending individuals from traveling domestically in an effort to prevent transmission.

Domestic tourism appears to have been impacted by recent outbreaks, according to the report, with Yu Hui, a hostel manager in Wuyuan, Jiangxi province, claiming that 90 percent of bookings had been canceled despite his hostel being completely booked for the month of August.

The current wave of diseases in the country, he claimed, is scaring tourists away.

According to BBC News, communities in some areas are being placed under travel restrictions as cases of the Delta variety emerge. The variation is thought to have been discovered for the first time in China in Nanjing airport in July.

The Delta variant, which is expected to be more transmissible than other versions of the virus and is recognized as a Variant of Alarm by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is causing concern in a number of countries (CDC).

