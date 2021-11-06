After an embarrassing secret was revealed and the internet was torn apart, a Redditor asked for a new roommate.

Any student’s first year in college can be an exciting moment. Life after leaving the nest should be a good experience, with independence and new acquaintances. This was not the case for one young woman, who asked on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” (AITA) thread if she had overreacted by asking for a new roommate.

“So, I’m a freshman at college (18 F) and I’ve been loving it up till now!” The thread was started by u/throwaway65677568. “But I’ve discovered an embarrassing problem: I wet the bed when I drink. It’s quite humiliating and makes me feel extremely self-conscious.” She went on to say that she doesn’t believe in it “When the alcohol causes her to pass out, it also causes her bladder to be disturbed while she sleeps. “It’s happened around five times since I started school,” she explained. “My roommate discovered me trying to hide the evidence the third time it happened. I pleaded with her not to tell anyone, and she seemed sympathetic.” When the woman went out to supper with her pals, she said, “We were talking about Halloween plans when one of the boys joked about my bedwetting. I’ve never felt so humiliated in my life. I cried for hours, knowing that my entire friend group was aware of my situation.” The Redditor claimed she got so “mad and embarrassed” that she dropped out of school and applied for a new roommate. The woman’s roommate texted her that she was being “dramatic,” so she went to Reddit to see if she was right or wrong in her reaction. The internet was quick to take sides.

“You’re less sympathetic here because this is just you being unable to hold your liquor, knowing that, and drinking too much nonetheless,” u/tryandbereasonable14 commented. “It’s pretty rude and insensitive to do things that you know will make you wet the bed in a shared space with other people.” The commenter went on to say: “You’re probably partying hard if you’re drinking to the point of urinating yourself. This, combined with your claim that you ‘enjoy the party environment,’ indicates that you are most likely just getting intoxicated, despite your claim that ‘you don’t even black out!’, which isn’t saying much. Everyone, at times, has a few too many. This is a condensed version of the information.