After an accident, paralyzed cheerleader Makayla Noble was told to wean off her neck brace.

Makayla Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific accident while practicing for homecoming, has been advised she can begin to wean herself off the neck brace she’s been wearing for weeks.

On Thursday, the Noble family updated the Facebook page “Makayla’s Fight” with an update on the 17-year-old Prosper resident’s condition.

“Mak had a busy yet enjoyable day! Today there aren’t many smiles, but we know those days will come “According to the family.

Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after a catastrophic spinal cord injury on September 20, 2021.

When the tragedy occurred, Noble was practicing tumbling, a gymnastic sport that incorporates acrobatic moves.

She was admitted to the hospital for more than three weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, but she was finally able to come home on Monday.

Nonetheless, according to the family, her treatment is ongoing, and she had an appointment with her surgeon on Thursday.

“Everything appeared to be in order, and Mak could begin weaning herself from the neck brace, according to Dr. McCullough. We owe him and his crew a debt of gratitude!” Noble had a nice day on Thursday, but her family reported she was still suffering from nerve discomfort in her hands.

Noble was informed by physicians after her accident that she would never be able to walk again. However, after several weeks of rehabilitation, the girl has made significant improvement and can now lift her arms, wield a paintbrush, and has sensation in her legs.

Since her injury, the adolescent has tried to maintain a cheerful attitude, and she recently stated in a video message that the accident has changed her view on life.

"I think I'm more in love with life now," Noble remarked. "With my injury, falling on my neck, on my throat—I could have died, I should have died—doctors told me, "I don't know how you survived, you should have died." The fact that I didn't and have made such significant progress has completely transformed my life." "I'm just thankful that I'm still wandering around on this planet, living life and learning new things." Noble had another nice day and enjoyed some time out, according to the family, who shared another update on Wednesday.