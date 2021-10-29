After an accident, paralyzed cheerleader Makayla Noble says, “I Love Life More.”

Makayla Noble, a 17-year-old Prosper native who was paralyzed in a terrible gymnastics accident, has been cautioned that she faces a difficult path ahead. Despite her injuries, the Texas high school cheerleader said she enjoys life even more now.

Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after suffering a severe spinal cord injury on September 20.

The adolescent is currently in a rehabilitation facility, where she is receiving various types of physical therapy.

Noble’s family updated the Facebook page “Makayla’s Fight” on Thursday, noting that counselors and people who have walked in the crippled teen’s shoes have told them “how terrible this can and will be.”

Noble had spent Thursday focusing on her single arm balance in physical therapy and strengthening her shoulder in occupational therapy in preparation for learning self-care skills, according to her family.

With Halloween approaching, the rehab facility’s employees requested Noble to assist with the decorations.

“She’s really looking forward to tomorrow!” The family said, “We can’t wait to share it with you all!”

The family stated it had been a “good day” for the teen in another update shared to the group on Wednesday.

“All of Mak’s therapy and counseling sessions have gone exceptionally well. She enjoys spending time with everyone who is assisting her and those that around her!” According to the family.

Noble even sent a video message to the group’s over 49,000 members on Wednesday, updating them on her progress.

Noble was seen eating a sandwich in the video, and she stated it was the first time she had eaten a whole meal since the accident.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Noble remarked.

The 17-year-old also discussed the hand splints she was wearing, which helped to strengthen and stabilize her hands while she was trying to pick things up.

She described it as “kind of like a claw machine.”

The adolescent also said that she had been speaking with her mother and had told her that she was enjoying life more now that she had been in an accident.

“I believe I like life more now.” With my accident, falling on my neck, doctors told me, ‘I don’t know how you lived, you should have perished.’ This is a condensed version of the information.