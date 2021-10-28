After a’miracle’ recovery after being hit by a bus, a cat has found a new home.

Trudie’s survival after being struck by the vehicle in Luton, United Kingdom, on March 14 has been characterized as nothing short of a “miracle” by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Despite the best efforts of multiple witnesses on the scene, the 4-year-old stray sustained significant head injuries in the crash and fled before seeking medical assistance.

Following the incident, a team of determined employees and volunteers at the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire launched a systematic search for her, collaborating with Cat Welfare Luton to spread the news.

Posters and brochures were disseminated, area vets were contacted, and a social media call for assistance and information was made.

Trudie was seen, apprehended, and taken to a local veterinarian for life-saving treatment 16 days after the tragedy.

Her jaw had to be wired back together after being entirely broken in the incident, and one of her eyes had to be removed as well. Trudie was extremely weakened by the time she was evaluated by a veterinarian, with injuries preventing her from eating.

“It’s a marvel she survived with those horrible injuries,” said Mona Jorgensen, Southridge deputy manager. “She demonstrated that she was a formidable opponent.” “For the first week after her surgery, she was fed through a tube, and when she arrived at our cattery, we gradually weaned her back onto regular food and assisted her in resuming walking.” Staff spent the next six months nurturing the tiny feline back to full health, christening her Trudie in honor of St. Gertrude, the patron saint of cats, before beginning the hunt for a new home.

Jorgensen remarked, “We all spent so much time with Trudie and she had a particular place in all of our hearts.” “We knew we needed to find her the most ideal home after everything we’d gone through.” That hunt is now over, thanks to Dennis Hooper and his partner Shirley Carter, who stepped up to give this amazing tortoiseshell cat a home.

