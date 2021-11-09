After allegedly pretending to administer the COVID vaccine, a nurse was charged with fraud.

As countries around the world begin to relax limitations imposed to defend against COVID-19, one of the major considerations is the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated.

According to Australian Broadcast Cooperation, a nurse in Australia has been charged with fraud after allegedly pretending to provide COVID vaccines to at least 25 patients.

As of November 9, over 194 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated, accounting for over 58 percent of the total population. According to NPR, the US eased long-standing restrictions on international passengers from nations such as Canada, Mexico, and much of Europe on Monday. All passengers, not just those allowed in the states, must be vaccinated with one of the World Health Organization-approved vaccinations for emergency use.

Australia and New Zealand have historically had among of the strictest travel restrictions, with New Zealand being COVID-free at one stage. As previously reported by The Washington Newsday, Australia’s Prime Minister indicated last month that pandemic travel restrictions would be abolished once 80 percent of the population over the age of 16 had been completely vaccinated.

As of November 1, Australian citizens, residents, and their families are no longer subject to quarantine restrictions on their return journey, albeit those who qualify must be vaccinated, according to CNN. Foreign nationals wishing to visit the country are still subject to limitations.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Christina Hartmann Benz, a qualified nurse in Australia, had allegedly sought approval from the government to administer the vaccination to family and friends at a private medical center.

The clinic’s personnel said that at least 25 people came in asking for Hartmann Benz by name, which they considered strange.

According to ABC, the clinic’s owner, Sean Stevens, said he would watch the nurse give the vaccine.

Despite her objections, Stevens witnessed the appointment with a 15-year-old and his father, who had lately requested Hartmann Benz. She was then accused of loading the vaccination and placing it into the boy’s arm without ever depressing it. She was also reported to have documented that the vaccine had been given by another member of staff.

That day, she was sacked, and the cops were called.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a police prosecutor. This is a condensed version of the information.